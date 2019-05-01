Arendas hits walk-off single, Burlington beats South Bend 2-1

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- D.C. Arendas hit a walk-off single with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Burlington Bees defeated the South Bend Cubs 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Nonie Williams scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on an error.

The Cubs tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth when Cole Roederer hit an RBI double, driving in D.J. Artis.

Reliever Tyler Smith (3-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and one hit over 2 1/3 innings. Ryan Lawlor (1-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Roederer doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Cubs.