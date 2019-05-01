Whalen’s homer leads Peoria to 6-0 win over Dayton

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brady Whalen hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 6-0 win over the Dayton Dragons in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The home run by Whalen scored Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman to give the Chiefs a 4-0 lead.

Peoria starter Tommy Parsons (4-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Lyon Richardson (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings.

The Dragons were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Chiefs' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.