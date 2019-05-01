Indians ace Kluber sidelined by broken right forearm

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber is in a cast after he broke his right forearm against the Miami Marlins.

Kluber was hit by a line drive off the bat of Brian Anderson in the fifth inning Wednesday, and after a brief visit with a trainer, the Indians' ace left the game.

The Indians said the fracture was non-displaced, meaning the bone was still properly aligned. Kluber will be re-evaluated in Cleveland on Thursday, and the Indians will have a better idea at that point of how long he might be out.

They're already without starter Mike Clevinger, who is sidelined until at least June with a back injury.

Cleveland lost 4-2. Kluber, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, has struggled this season and is 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA.