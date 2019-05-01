Cubs jump on Mariners, Lester allows 1 hit in 11-0 rout

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras spreads his arms wide as he heads home on his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Seattle. AP Photo

Jon Lester and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, Javier Baez homered and doubled during Chicago's six-run second inning, and the Cubs beat the Seattle Mariners 11-0 on Wednesday for their 13th win in 17 games.

The Cubs handed Seattle starter Marco Gonzales his first loss of the season, thanks to the big second inning when 12 batters came to the plate. Gonzales (5-1) failed to make it out of the inning after giving up five hits and walking two.

Baez led off the second with a homer to deep right-center field — his 10th of the season — and later added an RBI double just inside third base. Jason Heyward also had an RBI single, and two of the walks came with the bases loaded.

Gonzales, who was trying to become the first six-game winner in baseball, was also hurt by an error from left fielder Domingo Santana, who dropped David Bote's liner. It was Santana's sixth error of the season, the most of any outfielder in the majors. Gonzales was only charged with three earned runs, but it was the shortest start of his career.

Lester (2-1) cruised after the early run support, allowing one hit in seven innings. Pitching in his home state for the first time since September 2014, Lester struck out eight and walked only one. Seattle's only hit off the left-hander was a looping single from Ryon Healy in the second inning. It was Lester's second start since a stint on the injured list with a hamstring injury and easily his most impressive outing of the season.

Allen Webster and Dillon Maples retired the last six Seattle batters in order.

Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras both homered in the fifth. Rizzo has 10 extra-base hits in his past 11 games, including homers in three of the past four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Kris Bryant was lifted for pinch-hitter David Descalso in the fifth inning. Bryant was the designated hitter for both games in Seattle.

Mariners: 3B Kyle Seager believes he will be able to come off the 60-day injured list when he is eligible in late May. Seager has been out all season after having hand surgery during spring training. He took light batting practice for the first time on Tuesday and was taking ground balls during pregame on Wednesday. Seattle manager Scott Servais said how Seager's hand responses to facing increased velocity at the plate will be important. Seager will have a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the club.

OPENING ACT

The Cubs had a special guest for batting practice before Wednesday's game: Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. The longtime Cubs fan and Seattle resident took a few hacks in the batting cage while chatting with manager Joe Maddon. Vedder watched both games of the series with former Chicago Blackhawks star Chris Chelios.

UP NEXT

Cubs: After a day off, the Cubs return home to open a homestand against St. Louis with Kyle Hendricks (1-4) getting the start. Hendricks allowed seven runs on 10 hits against Arizona in his last start.

Mariners: Seattle opens a 10-game road trip on Friday in Cleveland with LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) making his eighth start. Kikuchi pitched only one inning in his last start as Seattle tries to limit his innings for the season.