Gibbons helps to shut out Akron, Binghamton wins 8-0

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Michael Gibbons and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies topped the Akron RubberDucks 8-0 on Wednesday.

Gibbons (3-2) went five scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win. Tanner Tully (2-2) went four innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Binghamton scored seven runs in the fifth, including a bases-clearing double by Michael Paez. The Rumble Ponies scored again in the sixth inning, when Sam Haggerty hit a solo home run.

Patrick Mazeika reached base four times in the win.

Mitch Longo doubled and singled twice for the RubberDucks. Alexis Pantoja singled three times. Akron was blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Binghamton staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

Binghamton improved to 4-2 against Akron this season.