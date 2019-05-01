Howell’s single leads Wisconsin to 2-1 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Korry Howell hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 2-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday.

The single by Howell, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Howell scored on a sacrifice later in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lansing saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nick Podkul scored on a wild pitch to get within one.

Wisconsin left-hander Scott Sunitsch (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Fitz Stadler (1-3) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.

Podkul doubled and singled twice for the Lugnuts.