McBroom hits walk-off homer in 10th, Scranton/WB beats Rochester 8-6

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Ryan McBroom hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Rochester Red Wings 8-6 on Wednesday.

The home run by McBroom capped an improbable comeback for the RailRiders, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Trey Amburgey and Gosuke Katoh hit RBI singles earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Red Wings took a 6-4 lead in the top of the 10th when Luke Raley hit a two-run home run.

Kaleb Ort (1-0) got the win in relief while Preston Guilmet (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Wilin Rosario homered and singled, scoring three runs for the Red Wings.

Despite the loss, Rochester is 5-2 against Scranton/WB this season.