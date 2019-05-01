Weigel, Walker and Hursh shut out Jacksonville, Mississippi wins 2-0

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Patrick Weigel, Jeremy Walker and Jason Hursh combined for a shutout as the Mississippi Braves beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2-0 on Wednesday.

Walker (1-2) went five scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out seven to get the win. Josh Roeder (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out seven in the Southern League game.

Mississippi scored its runs when Andy Wilkins and Cristian Pache hit RBI singles in the first and sixth innings.

The Jumbo Shrimp were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.