Indians’ Kluber bruises right forearm in 4-2 loss to Marlins

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Caleb Smith throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Corey Kluber was having another rough night even before he was hit by a line drive, and the Cleveland Indians right-hander took the loss as the Miami Marlins broke a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory Wednesday.

Kluber (2-3) departed with a bruised right forearm after being hit by Brian Anderson's comebacker. The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner allowed eight hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings, which left his ERA at 5.80.

The Indians are already without starter Mike Clevinger, who is sidelined until at least June by a back injury.

Caleb Smith (3-0) pitched seven innings and allowed only one run, on Roberto Perez's third homer in the third inning. Smith struck out eight and lowered his ERA to 2.00.

Cleveland's Carlos Santana homered in the ninth off Sergio Romo, who regrouped to earn his fifth save. The Indians, last in the AL in hitting, had just two at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

Miami center fielder Rosell Herrera, who came into the game batting .148, had a career-high three RBIs to double his season total. Herrera also made a diving catch to rob Carlos Gonzalez of a hit.

Anderson's infield hit in the fifth caromed off Kluber, who chased it down and tried to swat it to first base with his glove rather than throwing it. Kluber briefly visited with a trainer before walking off the field.

Kluber retired the first two batters in the fourth before the Marlins rallied with three consecutive hits. Herrera doubled into the corner to put Miami ahead 3-1.

Herrera singled home another run in the sixth off Tyler Clippard.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP José Ureña (1-4, 5.08 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Atlanta. It will be Urena's first appearance against the Braves since he was suspended for six games for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. on the arm with a pitch last August, triggering a melee.

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.68 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday when Cleveland opens a homestand against Seattle.

___

