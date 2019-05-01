Robertson hits two homers as Springfield defeats Amarillo 9-6

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Kramer Robertson hit a pair of homers, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 9-6 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday.

Chris Chinea and Conner Capel also homered for the Cardinals.

Robertson hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning and then hit a solo homer in the sixth, both off Emmanuel Ramirez.

Springfield starter Williams Perez (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ramirez (1-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up five runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Luis Torrens homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Sod Poodles. Edward Olivares homered and singled, driving home two runs.