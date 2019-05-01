Nootbaar leads Peoria over Dayton 7-3

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Lars Nootbaar had three hits and two RBI as the Peoria Chiefs beat the Dayton Dragons 7-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-0, the Chiefs took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Josh Shaw scored on an error en route to the one-run lead.

The Chiefs later added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Brandon Riley hit an RBI double, while Nootbaar hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Peoria right-hander Kyle Leahy (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alexis Diaz (4-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The Chiefs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-0.