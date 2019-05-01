Casey and Patterson shut out Burlington, South Bend wins 2-0

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Derek Casey and Jack Patterson combined for a shutout as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Burlington Bees 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Patterson (1-1) went three scoreless innings, striking out six and walking one to get the win. Cristopher Molina (0-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

South Bend scored its runs when Andy Weber hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Rafelin Lorenzo hit an RBI double in the sixth.

The Bees were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Burlington won the first game 2-1.