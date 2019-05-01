Rodriguez’s double leads Cedar Rapids to 6-4 win over Bowling Green

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Ben Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 6-4 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The double by Rodriguez scored Gabriel Maciel and Chris Williams to tie the game 2-2.

The Hot Rods went up in the fifth inning when Grant Witherspoon hit a two-run double.

The Kernels later added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Andrew Bechtold hit a solo home run, while Williams hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Tyler Palm (1-2) got the win in relief while Nicholas Padilla (3-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Bowling Green won the first game 3-2.