Crouse’s homer leads Laguna to 11-7 win over Monterrey

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Michael Crouse hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to an 11-7 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Wednesday.

The home run by Crouse scored Eric Aguilera to give the Algodoneros an 8-7 lead.

The Algodoneros later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Francisco Ferreiro hit a two-run triple and then scored on a single by Ciro Norzagaray to secure the victory.

Angel Landazuri (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Winston Lavendier (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Monterrey got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Victor Mendoza singled three times, scoring two runs.