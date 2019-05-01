Franco hits walk-off homer in 11th, Oaxaca beats Aguascalientes 10-9

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Iker Franco hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Guerreros de Oaxaca defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 10-9 on Wednesday.

The Rieleros tied the game 9-9 in the top of the ninth when Saul Soto hit a three-run home run.

Reliever Erick Casillas (2-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to pick up the win. Anthony Carter (2-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Mexican League game.

Moises Sierra homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Tyler Marincov homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

For the Rieleros, Michael Wing homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.