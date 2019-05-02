Geraldo leads San Jose over Inland Empire 6-3

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Manuel Geraldo had two hits and scored two runs as the San Jose Giants defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 6-3 on Wednesday.

San Jose went up 4-0 in the second after Ryan Kirby drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Brandon Van Horn as part of a three-run inning.

Trailing 6-2, the 66ers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Zane Gurwitz hit an RBI single, driving in Kyle Survance.

John Gavin (1-2) got the win in relief while Inland Empire starter Oliver Ortega (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.