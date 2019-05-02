Atlanta hosts San Diego, aims to build on Fried’s strong showing

San Diego Padres (17-14, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (15-15, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Strahm (0-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves are 10-9 in home games. Atlanta ranks third in the league in hitting with a .264 batting average, Nick Markakis leads the team with an average of .337.

The Padres are 10-6 on the road. San Diego has hit 44 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Franmil Reyes leads the team with eight, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with six home runs and has 20 RBIs. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-44 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 28 hits and has 18 RBIs. Reyes is 9-for-30 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin), Josh Donaldson: day-to-day (calf).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).