Angels look for series sweep over Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (14-16, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-17, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-1, 2.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Angels: Tyler Skaggs (3-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will sweep the series over Toronto with a win.

The Angels are 10-7 on their home turf. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Matt Harvey leads them with a mark of 6.

The Blue Jays are 7-8 on the road. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .291 this season, led by Justin Smoak with a mark of .381. The Angels won the last meeting 6-3. Felix Pena earned his first victory and Mike Trout went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Marcus Stroman took his fourth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Angels with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs. Justin Bour is 6-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 30 hits and has 12 RBIs. Brandon Drury is 13-for-40 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Cody Allen: 10-day IL (spine), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Eric Sogard: day-to-day (illness).