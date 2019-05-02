Peralta scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (14-17, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-15, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee can secure a series win with a victory over Colorado.

The Brewers are 10-7 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 58 home runs this season, second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 14, averaging one every seven at-bats.

The Rockies are 9-10 on the road. Colorado ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .234 batting average. David Dahl leads the club with an average of .317. The Rockies won the last meeting 11-4. Carlos Estevez earned his first victory and Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Colorado. Corbin Burnes registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 34 hits and has 33 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 11-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Arenado leads the Rockies with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .553. Trevor Story is 12-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers Injuries: Aaron Wilkerson: 10-day IL (foot), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).