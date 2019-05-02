Morton, Rays to take on Duffy, Royals on Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays (19-11, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (11-20, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (3-0, 2.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (3-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Tampa Bay will meet at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday.

The Royals are 8-10 on their home turf. The Kansas City pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.17, Brad Keller paces the staff with a mark of 4.07.

The Rays are 10-4 on the road. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a mark of .296. The Royals won the last meeting 3-2. Jakob Junis secured his third victory and Adalberto Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Ryne Stanek took his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs. Mondesi is 15-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Lowe leads the Rays with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .561. Austin Meadows is 18-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rays: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Rays Injuries: Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 10-day IL (thumb), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).