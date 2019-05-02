Sopko leads New Hampshire to 1-0 win over Hartford

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Andrew Sopko allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats over the Hartford Yard Goats in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Sopko (2-2) struck out three to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. After hitting a double, Nash Knight advanced to third on an error and then scored on a single by Santiago Espinal.

Jack Wynkoop (2-4) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

The Yard Goats were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Fisher Cats' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.