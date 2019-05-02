Rortvedt’s sac fly leads Fort Myers to 1-0 win over Clearwater

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Ben Rortvedt hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning, driving in Lewin Diaz with the go-ahead run, as the Fort Myers Miracle beat the Clearwater Threshers 1-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Diaz scored after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Michael Helman.

Fort Myers starter Melvi Acosta (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Colton Eastman (0-1) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing one run and five hits over five innings.

The Threshers were blanked for the second time this season, while the Miracle's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

The Miracle swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-3. With the win, Fort Myers improved to 5-1 against Clearwater this season.