Lowther, Bannon carry Bowie to 4-0 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Rylan Bannon homered and had four hits, and Zac Lowther allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 innings as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Erie SeaWolves 4-0 on Thursday.

Lowther (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

In the top of the first, Bowie grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Bannon. The Baysox then added a run in the second and two in the eighth. In the second, Brett Cumberland hit an RBI double before he singled to score T.J. Nichting and Bannon in the eighth.

Gregory Soto (0-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out seven in the Eastern League game.

The SeaWolves were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Baysox's staff also registered their first shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Erie is 5-2 against Bowie this season.