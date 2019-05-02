Hernandez leads Down East to 5-3 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Yonny Hernandez had two hits and scored two runs as the Down East Wood Ducks topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-3 on Thursday. The Wood Ducks swept the four-game series with the win.

Myrtle Beach cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth after Grant Fennell hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jimmy Herron.

The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the seventh inning when Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yanio Perez.

Down East right-hander Reid Anderson (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Paul Richan (2-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Pelicans, Herron tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one.

With the win, Down East remains undefeated (7-0) against Myrtle Beach this season.