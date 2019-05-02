Katoh, Alvarez lead the way for Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Gosuke Katoh homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 7-3 on Thursday.

Mandy Alvarez doubled three times with two RBIs for Scranton/WB.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Rochester extended its lead when Drew Maggi hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

After tying the game in the fourth, the RailRiders took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Ryan McBroom singled to bring home Katoh.

The RailRiders later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Ryan Lavarnway hit a two-run single and Alvarez hit an RBI double to secure the victory.

Starter David Hale (3-0) got the win while Chase De Jong (0-3) took the loss in relief in the International League game.