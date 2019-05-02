Bonifacio’s homer leads Omaha to 5-2 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jorge Bonifacio hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday.

The home run by Bonifacio capped a four-run inning and gave the Storm Chasers a 4-2 lead after Cheslor Cuthbert hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Storm Chasers tacked on another run in the ninth when Frank Schwindel hit a solo home run.

Omaha right-hander Heath Fillmyer (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Seth Maness (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and five hits over six innings.