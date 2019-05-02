Henry’s single leads Carolina to 3-2 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Rob Henry hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 3-2 win over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday.

The single by Henry scored Payton Henry and Joantgel Segovia and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the third, Carolina grabbed the lead on a single by P. Henry that scored Devin Hairston. Salem answered in the bottom of the inning when Marco Hernandez and Pedro Castellanos hit RBI singles.

Carolina right-hander Nelson Hernandez (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kutter Crawford (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

M. Hernandez doubled and singled for the Red Sox.