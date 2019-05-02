Alexander’s single leads Kane County to 4-3 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Blaze Alexander hit a run-scoring single in the third inning to give the Kane County Cougars a 4-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday.

Alek Thomas scored on the play after he hit an RBI triple.

The single by Alexander capped a three-run inning for the Cougars that started when Buddy Kennedy hit a double, scoring Zachery Almond to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 3-2.

The TinCaps went up 3-1 early when Grant Little drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Nick Feight in the second.

Kennedy doubled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Kenny Hernandez (2-0) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Fort Wayne starter Gabe Mosser (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.