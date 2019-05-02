Greene, Choice and Erro lead Quintana Roo in win

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Justin Greene had four hits, while Michael Choice and Angel Erro recorded three apiece as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Pericos de Puebla 13-5 on Thursday.

Greene homered and singled three times, scoring three runs while also driving in three. Choice was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs.

Quintana Roo batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Francisco Cordoba.

Following the big inning, the Pericos cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Herlis Rodriguez scored on a double play and Jesus Arredondo hit an RBI double.

The Tigres later scored in four more innings to put the game away, including three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Frank Diaz hit a two-run home run and Choice hit a solo home run, while Greene hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Pablo Ortega (1-0) got the win in relief while Puebla starter Felix Doubront (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Pericos, Danny Ortiz tripled and singled.