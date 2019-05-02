Molina leads Aguascalientes to 9-5 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Nestor Molina struck out 13 hitters over seven innings, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes over the Guerreros de Oaxaca in a 9-5 win on Thursday.

Molina (3-2) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and five hits.

Oaxaca cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after Eric Meza scored on an error.

Aguascalientes answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Carlos Rodriguez hit an RBI single en route to the three-run lead.

The Rieleros later added four runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Michael Wing hit a two-run single, while Carlos Rodriguez hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Jose Carlos Medina (3-1) allowed two runs and got two outs in the Mexican League game.

Aguascalientes took advantage of some erratic Oaxaca pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Orlando Pina homered and singled twice for the Guerreros.