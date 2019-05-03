Podorsky’s homer leads Lake Elsinore to 6-5 win over Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Robbie Podorsky hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 6-5 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Storm and a three-game winning streak for the Quakes.

The home run by Podorsky capped a three-run inning and gave the Storm a 6-5 lead after Eguy Rosario scored on a groundout earlier in the inning.

Lake Elsinore went up 3-0 after Allen Cordoba hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Olivier Basabe scored on a wild pitch in the seventh. Rancho Cucamonga answered in the bottom of the inning when it scored five runs, including a three-run home run by Brandon Montgomery.

Evan Miller (1-1) got the win in relief while Jordan Sheffield (2-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cucamonga is 6-1 against Lake Elsinore this season.