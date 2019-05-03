Jimenez hits walk-off single in 10th, Modesto beats Lancaster 7-6

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Anthony Jimenez hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 7-6 on Thursday.

Eugene Helder scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a fielder's choice and advanced to third following singles by Jack Larsen and Jimenez.

After Lancaster's Taylor Snyder hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth, Modesto answered with one in the ninth to tie the game 6-6.

Reliever Penn Murfee (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Hayden Roberts (2-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the California League game.

Helder doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs in the win. Joe Rizzo doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

In the losing effort, the JetHawks recorded a season-high five doubles. Carlos Herrera singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the JetHawks.

With the win, Modesto improved to 6-2 against Lancaster this season.