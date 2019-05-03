Alvarez hits walk-off homer in 11th, Tijuana beats Saltillo 8-6

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Alvarez hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 11th inning, as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Saraperos de Saltillo 8-6 on Thursday.

The Saraperos tied the game 6-6 in the top of the ninth when Jorge Vazquez hit an RBI single, scoring Chris Valencia.

Alvarez homered twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Mark Serrano (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Yair Lozoya (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Vazquez homered and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Saraperos. Rainel Rosario reached base three times.