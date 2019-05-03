Sports

Muchova, Teichmann reach maiden WTA final in Prague

The Associated Press

PRAGUE

Karolina Muchova and Jil Teichmann advanced to their first WTA final at the Prague Open on Friday.

Muchova, a wild card entry at the clay-court tournament, made her first WTA semifinal victorious after defeating unseeded Bernarda Pera of the United States 6-2, 7-5.

Before this week, the Czech had reached a quarterfinal on tour only once, in February.

Swiss qualifier Teichmann, also playing her first WTA semifinals, ruined local hopes of an all-Czech final when she beat ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-0.

