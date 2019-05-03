Withrow helps to shut out Tampa, Florida wins 3-0

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Withrow and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Florida Fire Frogs topped the Tampa Tarpons 3-0 on Friday.

Withrow (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing two hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings. JP Sears (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Florida scored its runs when Jefrey Ramos hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Kevin Josephina hit an RBI double in the sixth.

The Tarpons were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.