Gomez, Milone lift Charlotte over Jupiter 5-0

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Moises Gomez homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Jupiter Hammerheads 5-0 on Friday.

Thomas Milone singled twice with two runs for Charlotte.

In the first inning, Charlotte took a 2-0 lead after Ronaldo Hernandez and Carl Chester hit RBI singles. The Stone Crabs scored again in the eighth inning when Gomez hit a three-run home run.

Jhonleider Salinas (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jupiter starter Sixto Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Hammerheads were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.