Wiel’s single leads Rochester to 7-1 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Zander Wiel hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 7-1 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Friday.

The single by Wiel started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Rochester scored on four more plays, including a single by Randy Cesar that scored Drew Maggi.

Gabriel Moya (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Bobby Poyner (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.