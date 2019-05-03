Lebron, Yahn spur Frederick to 5-0 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Willy Yahn doubled twice and singled, and David Lebron allowed just four hits over six innings as the Frederick Keys defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-0 on Friday.

Lebron (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

Frederick started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a double, Yahn scored on a single by Jean Carrillo.

The Keys later added single runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Eli Morgan (3-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Hillcats were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Keys' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.