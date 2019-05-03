Mazeika’s single leads Binghamton to 12-5 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Patrick Mazeika hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 12-5 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Mazeika started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Rumble Ponies a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Binghamton scored on four more plays, including a two-run single by Barrett Barnes.

P.J. Conlon (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andrew Schwaab (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.