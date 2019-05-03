Rosenberg leads Montgomery to 7-5 win over Mobile

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Kenny Rosenberg threw six scoreless innings, leading the Montgomery Biscuits over the Mobile BayBears in a 7-5 win on Friday.

Rosenberg (2-0) allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking two to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the second, Montgomery added to its lead when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Brett Sullivan and an RBI single by Jermaine Palacios.

Trailing 7-2, the BayBears cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Julian Leon hit a three-run home run.

Jeremy Beasley (1-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

For the BayBears, Leon homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.