Wilkins’ double leads Mississippi to 4-2 win over Jacksonville

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Andy Wilkins hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 4-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday.

The double by Wilkins gave the Braves a 4-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for Mississippi. Earlier in the inning, Mississippi tied the game when Alejandro Salazar scored on a pickoff.

Jacksonville broke a scoreless tie after Brian Miller hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Bryson Brigman hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Claudio Custodio (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jacksonville starter Robert Dugger (1-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Brigman singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Jumbo Shrimp.