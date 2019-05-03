Leyva hits walk-off single, Oaxaca beats Quintana Roo 11-10

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Samar Leyva hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Guerreros de Oaxaca beat the Tigres de Quintana Roo 11-10 on Friday.

Diego Goris scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Leyva.

The Guerreros scored two runs in the eighth before Quintana Roo answered in the next half-inning when Yosmany Guerra hit an RBI double, driving in Brandon Villarreal to tie the game 10-10.

Oaxaca starter Ruddy Acosta allowed one run and five hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked two. Erick Casillas (3-0) got the win in relief while Joshua Corrales (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Julian Ornelas homered and singled, scoring four runs and driving home a couple in the win. Goris doubled twice and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.

In the losing effort, Quintana Roo got contributions throughout its order, as six players recorded at least two hits. Guerra homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. The Tigres also recorded a season-high nine extra base hits.

With the win, Oaxaca improved to 3-1 against Quintana Roo this season.