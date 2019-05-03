Aybar hits two homers as Monclova defeats Campeche 14-2

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Erick Aybar hit two of the Monclova Acereros' season-high five home runs in a 14-2 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Friday.

Chris Carter, Juan Carlos Perez and Francisco Peguero also homered for the Acereros.

The home runs by Aybar, both two-run shots, came in the first and fourth innings off Francisco Gomez.

Monclova southpaw Romario Gil (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Gomez (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Monclova hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.