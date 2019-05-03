Walsh’s homer leads Salt Lake to 7-5 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Jared Walsh hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 7-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday.

The home run by Walsh scored Wilfredo Tovar and Matt Thaiss to tie the game 3-3.

The Chihuahuas took the lead in the fourth inning when Esteban Quiroz hit a two-run home run.

The Bees later tacked on four runs in the fifth, including a single by Brennon Lund that scored Jarrett Parker.

Matt Custred (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Paco Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.