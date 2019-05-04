Venter’s double leads Rome to 2-1 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Brendan Venter hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 2-1 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Saturday.

The double by Venter scored Trey Harris and Griffin Benson and provided all the offense for Rome.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lakewood took the lead on a solo home run by Ben Pelletier.

Rome right-hander Jose Olague (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Victor Santos (2-2) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.