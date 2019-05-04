Whalen hits grand slam, leads Charlotte over Jupiter

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Seaver Whalen hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 9-4 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday.

The grand slam by Whalen came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Stone Crabs a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Vidal Brujan hit a two-run home run.

Tobias Myers (1-1) got the win in relief while Jupiter starter Will Stewart (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Jose Devers doubled and singled three times for the Hammerheads.