Burt’s single leads Tampa to 4-3 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Max Burt hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 4-3 win over the Florida Fire Frogs in a game that was called early on Saturday.

The single by Burt, part of a three-run inning, gave the Tarpons a 1-0 lead before Tyler Hill hit a two-run single later in the inning.

After Tampa added a run in the third on a home run by Dermis Garcia, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Riley Unroe hit a three-run double.

Tampa starter Frank German (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Freddy Tarnok (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.