Vickers leads Hagerstown to 5-4 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Trey Vickers hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 5-4 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday.

The home run by Vickers scored Jamori Blash to give the Suns a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Augusta scored on a sacrifice fly by Nico Giarratano that brought home Wander Franco. In the following at-bat, Ismael Munguia hit an RBI double, driving in Aaron Bond to cut the Hagerstown lead to 5-4.

Hagerstown right-hander Jake Irvin (1-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jesus Ozoria (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over four innings.

Frankie Tostado homered and doubled for the GreenJackets.