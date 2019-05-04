Scheiner’s homer leads Clearwater to 9-6 win over Daytona

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Jake Scheiner hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 9-6 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Saturday.

The home run by Scheiner gave the Threshers a 7-5 lead and capped a four-run inning for Clearwater. Earlier in the inning, Clearwater tied the game when Matt Vierling hit an RBI single.

The Threshers later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Simon Muzziotti hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Maton scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Connor Brogdon (2-0) got the win in relief while Daytona starter Austin Orewiler (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Hendrik Clementina homered and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Tortugas. Stuart Fairchild doubled twice and singled.