Alvarez’s double leads Scranton/WB over Syracuse in 10 innings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Mandy Alvarez hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 4-2 win over the Syracuse Mets on Saturday.

Kyle Higashioka scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Alvarez. Later in the inning, Scranton/WB added an insurance run when Alvarez scored on a double by Matt Lipka.

The Mets tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Carlos Gomez hit a two-run home run.

Starters Nestor Cortes and Zach Lee turned in great performances for Scranton/WB and Syracuse, respectively. Cortes struck out nine and walked three while allowing one hit over 7 1/3 scoreless innings. Lee went seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits. He also struck out four and walked two.

J.P. Feyereisen (2-0) got the win in relief while Paul Sewald (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Scranton/WB improved to 3-1 against Syracuse this season.